Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BC Technology Group Sells 90% Stake in Subsidiary for 23 Million RMB

Binance News
2023-11-14 01:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BC Technology Group, the parent company of Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset exchange OSL, has announced the sale of a 90% stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Jingwei Enterprise Development Co., Ltd., for 23 million RMB. The cash payment will be made within 15 business days after the fulfillment of the preconditions. BC Technology Group has also applied for a temporary suspension of trading its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, pending an announcement regarding the issuance of new shares, which constitutes insider information. Shanghai Jingwei Enterprise Development Co., Ltd. was established on December 24, 2014, and is mainly engaged in business park management and other services. The company leases related properties to owners and subleases them to a single tenant, who operates a shared workspace under the WeWork brand. Since 2019, BC Technology Group's main revenue has come from digital asset and blockchain platform businesses. From 2022, the company has gradually reduced the scale of other business operations, allocating more resources to digital asset and blockchain platform businesses as strategic growth priorities and core businesses. BC Technology Group stated that the sale provides an opportunity for the group to realize cash proceeds and reallocate its resources and capital to focus on the digital asset business.
View full text