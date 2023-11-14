copy link
Modhaus Raises Over $8 Million in Series A Funding for Web3 K-Pop Project
2023-11-14 01:12
According to Foresight News, Modhaus, a Web3 K-Pop project, has completed a Series A funding round raising over $8 million. The round was led by Sfermion, with participation from Foresight Ventures, SM Culture Partners (a wholly-owned venture capital firm of SM Entertainment), Laguna Investment, KDDI Open Innovation Fund III, and others. Founded in December 2021, Modhaus has raised a total of $12 million in funding. Previous investors include UNOPND, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hashed, Naver D2SF, CJ Investment, and Futureplay. Modhaus's platform, Cosmo, is a blockchain-based entertainment platform that allows fans to participate in voting and decision-making processes on the blockchain.
