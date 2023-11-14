TeraWulf Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Bitcoin Mining Growth

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf has released its financial report for the third quarter of 2023. The company mined 994 BTC during the period, a 9.5% increase compared to the second quarter. Revenue reached $19 million, up 22.6% from the previous quarter. TeraWulf plans to use the cash generated in Q3 2023 to repay approximately $7 million in debt, with $5.5 million already repaid in October 2023. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 rose to $10.7 million, compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter. As of September 30, the company's total installed hash rate capacity was 5.5 EH/s, a 267% increase year-over-year. The average operating hash rate was 4.8 EH/s. TeraWulf also announced the purchase of 18,500 Antminer S19j XP Bitcoin mining machines for a total cost of $75.4 million, with a prepayment of $53.4 million already made.

