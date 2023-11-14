copy link
Safe Wallet Allows Users to Access Gnosis Chain with Google Accounts
2023-11-14 00:34
According to Foresight News, Safe Wallet, an intelligent wallet infrastructure, has announced that users can now access the Gnosis Chain-based Safe Wallet using their Google accounts. This eliminates the need for entering mnemonic phrases for self-custody and allows users to create accounts on the Gnosis Chain without paying any network or gas fees. Additionally, users can enjoy up to five free transactions per hour on the Gnosis Chain.
