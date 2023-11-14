Blockchain Payment Firm Fnality Raises $95 Million in Series B Funding Led by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas

According to Foresight News, blockchain payment company Fnality has completed a $95 million Series B funding round, led by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas. Other participants in the round included DTCC, Euroclear, Nomura Securities, and WisdomTree. Santander Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, Barclays, CIBC, Deutsche Bank, ING, Lloyds Banking Group, Nasdaq Ventures, State Street Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and UBS Group had previously participated in Fnality's $63 million funding round in 2019 and pledged further investment.

