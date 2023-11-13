copy link
SSV.Network Partners With P2P.org To Launch DVT Staking API
2023-11-13 23:51
According to Foresight News, SSV.Network has collaborated with non-custodial institutional staking provider P2P.org to launch the DVT Staking API. This partnership aims to meet the complex needs of custodians, wallets, and neo-banks, providing a simplified workflow for staking services.
