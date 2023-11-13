Former Polygon Labs President Ryan Wyatt Joins Optimism as Chief Growth Officer

According to Foresight News, Ryan Wyatt, former president of Polygon Labs, has joined Optimism as Chief Growth Officer. Wyatt will no longer serve as an advisor to Polygon but will remain a board member of the non-profit organization Gamers Outreach and a venture partner at venture capital firm Bitkraft. As Chief Growth Officer, Wyatt will be responsible for expanding the Optimism ecosystem, collaborating with developers, strengthening partner relationships, and coordinating with external contributors. Foresight News previously reported in January 2022 that Ryan Wyatt, who served as YouTube's gaming director for seven years, would leave his position next month to join Polygon Studios as CEO. Wyatt stated that he would lead Polygon Studios' development in gaming, entertainment, fashion, news, and sports through investments, marketing, and developer support.

