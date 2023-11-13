Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Could Approve 12 Pending Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications by November 17

Binance News
2023-11-13 21:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may approve all 12 pending spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications by Nov. 17. Starting on Nov. 9, the SEC has a window to approve all 12 spot Bitcoin ETF filings, including Grayscale Investments' conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust product. However, even if the SEC approves spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs by Nov. 17, it could take more than a month before the products launch. The expected delay in launch following SEC approval is due to the two-step process of launching an ETF. For an issuer to start a Bitcoin ETF, it must get approval from the SEC’s Trading and Markets division on its 19b-4 filing and its Corporate Finance division on the S-1 filing or prospectus. Out of the 12 Bitcoin ETF applications, nine issuers have submitted revised prospectuses, indicating they have communicated with the Corporate Finance division. Meanwhile, Nasdaq filed the 19b-4 form with the securities regulator on behalf of the $9 trillion asset management firm BlackRock for a proposed ETF, the iShares Ethereum Trust. This move signals BlackRock's intention to expand beyond Bitcoin with its crypto ETF aspirations. The fund has already registered the corporate entity iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware. At least five other firms are seeking SEC approval for a spot Ether (ETH) ETF: VanEck, ARK 21Shares, Invesco, Grayscale, and Hashdex. U.S. Representatives Zach Nunn and Abigail Spanberger have jointly introduced the Creating Legal Accountability for Rogue Innovators and Technology Act of 2023, or the CLARITY Act of 2023. The legislation aims to prohibit federal government officials from conducting business with Chinese blockchain companies. The act would ban government employees from using the underlying networks of Chinese blockchain or cryptocurrency trading platforms. Furthermore, it would explicitly forbid U.S. government officials from engaging in transactions with iFinex, the parent company of USDT issuer Tether.
View full text