DYdX Chain Governance Proposal 1 Approved, First Transaction Executed
Binance News
2023-11-13 14:54
According to Foresight News, the first governance proposal for dYdX Chain has been approved, and the platform has successfully executed its first transaction. This marks a significant milestone for the decentralized exchange as it continues to develop and expand its offerings.
