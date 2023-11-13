Polygon Labs Launches Version 5 of Polygon ID with New Features

According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has announced the release of Polygon ID version 5, introducing a new on-chain issuer smart contract and adding a new credential market. The new on-chain issuer contract allows for the creation of on-chain credentials. These credentials can obtain information from both on-chain and off-chain sources. The credential market enables the exploration of trusted issuer-submitted credentials based on various standards required for specific business cases.

