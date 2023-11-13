copy link
create picture
more
Polygon Labs Launches Version 5 of Polygon ID with New Features
Binance News
2023-11-13 14:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has announced the release of Polygon ID version 5, introducing a new on-chain issuer smart contract and adding a new credential market. The new on-chain issuer contract allows for the creation of on-chain credentials. These credentials can obtain information from both on-chain and off-chain sources. The credential market enables the exploration of trusted issuer-submitted credentials based on various standards required for specific business cases.
View full text