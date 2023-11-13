Sui Mainnet Upgrades to V1.13.0 and Protocol to Version 30

According to Foresight News, the Sui mainnet has been upgraded to version V1.13.0, and the Sui protocol has been updated to version 30. Other key upgrades include enhanced protection mechanisms for validator nodes, preventing transactions from being accepted under certain circumstances. These circumstances include situations where there are long-running transactions waiting for execution in an object queue, a large number of transactions waiting in an object queue, or a high overall volume of transactions waiting.

View full text