Lens Protocol Announces Code Rewrite and New Features for Web3 Social Protocol
Binance News
2023-11-13 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lens Protocol, a Web3 social protocol, has announced a code rewrite and the addition of new features, including the launch of smart post embedding functionality. This allows users to directly customize and embed posts using Lens V2, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Furthermore, the migration to Lens V2 has been completed.
