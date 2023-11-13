copy link
create picture
more
Cboe Digital Plans to Launch Bitcoin and Ethereum Margin Futures and Clearing Services in 2024
Binance News
2023-11-13 14:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cboe Digital plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum margin futures and clearing services on January 11, 2024. The company aims to become the first regulated cryptocurrency native company in the United States to merge an exchange and clearinghouse, enabling spot and leveraged derivative trading on a single platform. Cboe Digital intends to expand its product suite to include physically delivered products after receiving regulatory approval.
View full text