Terraform Labs Acquires Cross-Chain Portfolio Management Startup Pulsar Finance

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Terraform Labs, the developer of Terra, has announced the acquisition of Pulsar Finance, a cross-chain portfolio management and analysis startup. Founded in 2021, Pulsar's analytics platform currently supports 96 networks and over 700 protocols. The startup offers users a simple way to track the performance of a range of tokens, DeFi positions, and NFTs.