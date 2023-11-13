copy link
US Financial Services Committee to Hold Hearing on Combating Illegal Activities Related to Digital Assets
2023-11-13 14:04
According to Foresight News, the US Financial Services Committee is set to hold a hearing on November 15th to discuss combating illegal activities related to digital assets. The hearing aims to address concerns surrounding the use of digital currencies in illicit activities and explore potential regulatory measures to prevent such occurrences.
