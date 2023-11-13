copy link
Ondo Finance Partners with Axelar Network to Launch Ondo Bridge
2023-11-13 13:24
According to Foresight News, structured protocol Ondo Finance has partnered with general interoperability platform Axelar Network to launch the Ondo Bridge. This collaboration will support the issuance of native tokens on blockchain networks supported by Axelar, including Ondo's USDY. USDY is a tokenized note from Ondo, backed by short-term US Treasury bills and bank demand deposits.
