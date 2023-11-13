Raft Protocol Releases Analysis and Recovery Plan for November 11 Security Incident

According to Foresight News, the mortgage stablecoin protocol Raft has released an analysis and recovery plan for the security incident that occurred on November 11. Raft is working with law enforcement agencies, centralized exchanges, and other parties to identify the attacker and is developing a detailed recovery plan to compensate all users affected by the incident as fairly as possible. The main cause of the attack was a precision calculation issue when minting share tokens, which allowed the exploiter to obtain additional share tokens. As previously reported by Foresight News, the Raft protocol experienced a complex security event on November 11, resulting in the minting of approximately $6.7 million worth of unsupported R tokens. The hacker subsequently sold the R tokens, affecting their price.

