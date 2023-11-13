Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grok-Inspired Token Reaches $160 Million Market Cap in Just Eight Days

Binance News
2023-11-13 13:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, a token inspired by Grok AI, an artificial intelligence service by Elon Musk-owned social app X, has reached a $160 million market capitalization just eight days after its release. The Grok (GROK) token's prices have more than doubled in the past 24 hours, extending a week-long rally to 13,000%. A $100 investment in the tokens could have yielded $1,300 over a seven-day period. The GROK token currently has 11,000 holders and saw $25 million in trading volumes in the past 24 hours. This particular token was the first of many GROK tokens created by developers across several blockchains, most of which have either rugpulled or failed to gain in value after issuance. Top GROK holders are sitting on $2.1 million to over $6 million in unrealized profits, according to DEXTools data. However, available liquidity for the GROK-USD pair is just $3.5 million as of Monday, meaning a single large sell could completely topple the rise. Grok, an AI chatbot service by social application X, started to roll out last Saturday. Previews show the service is relatively more uncensored and humorous than existing players, which has seemingly helped it quickly gain a cult following. Anyone can call a smart contract and issue tokens on Ethereum or other blockchains for a few cents, and the presence of decentralized exchanges means tokens can instantly be issued, supplied with liquidity, and traded soon after. All grok tokens are unrelated to and unaffiliated with the actual Grok AI service.
View full text