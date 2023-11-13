Buy Crypto
Research Explores zk-SNARKs Integration for Private Transactions on Ethereum

Binance News
2023-11-13 13:06
According to Blockworks, new research into the Ethereum blockchain is examining the potential use of zk-SNARKs (zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument of knowledge) to enable private transactions using Solidity, Ethereum's primary programming language. The research aims to provide privacy-enhancing functionality typically reserved for layer-2 networks built on top of the Ethereum application layer. Mirror Tang, co-founder of Salus Security and author of the research paper, believes that enabling ZK functionality within Solidity could eliminate the need for layer-2 blockchains, such as zero-knowledge rollups. Tang explained that if computational optimization could be used to enable ZK technology on Solidity, gas fees on Ethereum could be significantly reduced, allowing transaction activity to be concentrated on Ethereum rather than its disparate L-2 ecosystems. However, there are existing technical barriers to introducing zk-SNARKs to Ethereum. For instance, Solidity is currently single-threaded, executing one transaction at a time, so it will be crucial to find ways to introduce multithreading to Ethereum. Additionally, to enable zk-SNARKs to operate effectively and securely on the network, it will be necessary to ensure it is auditable. ZK technology relies on provers sending accurate proofs to third-party verifiers without revealing the information of the statement, which would result in additional storage requirements at the verification stage. Tang's research suggests that zk-SNARKs on Solidity could enhance privacy and improve MEV resistance by enabling private transactions and voting on existing Ethereum projects, while fast-tracking the verification process would enhance the blockchain's overall performance. Tang stated that the research, if pursued, would be entirely open-source, allowing further development and contribution by the Solidity community. He hopes that his research will attract the attention of venture capitalists in the crypto community so that his team can continue working towards making its findings a reality.
