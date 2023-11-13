copy link
Ethereum Foundation Wallet Transfers 1000 ETH to Another Address
Binance News
2023-11-13 12:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation wallet, with an address starting with 0xde0b29, has transferred 1000 ETH to an address beginning with 0xbC9a9. The receiving address now holds a total of 2,669 ETH.
