Digital Asset Investment Products See $293M Inflows Last Week

According to Foresight News, CoinShares' weekly report revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a total inflow of $293 million last week, bringing the year-to-date inflows to $1.14 billion. Bitcoin ETP trading volume accounted for 19.5% of the total trading volume on credible exchanges, indicating that ETP investors participated more in this rally compared to 2020 and 2021. Last week, Bitcoin inflows totaled $240 million, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $1.08 billion. Ethereum's inflows reached their highest level since August 2022, amounting to $49 million. Solana also saw further inflows of $12 million.

