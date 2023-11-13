Buy Crypto
ARK Invest Sells Over 200,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Binance News
2023-11-13 11:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold over 200,000 shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) on November 10 as the BTC investment vehicle rallied around 10% last week. ARK offloaded 201,047 GBTC shares from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), with the shares valued at $6.03 million based on Friday's closing price. GBTC remains the largest holding of ARKW, with a weighting of 9.97% worth about $132 million. The sale followed smaller transactions totaling about $5.7 million over several days earlier in the week. GBTC shares rose nearly 10% last week from around $27.35 to just under $30. The trust has rallied nearly 250% in 2023, around double the increase of bitcoin (BTC), which is up around 123% this year. Grayscale Investments, which is owned by CoinDesk parent DCG, won a legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August over the regulator's rejection of its application to convert GBTC into a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Last week, the SEC opened talks with Grayscale on the details of its application, in a further boon for chances of a spot ETF being listed in the U.S., one of the major factors in the recent crypto rally.
