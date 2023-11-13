copy link
ARK Invest Sells Over 200,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares
2023-11-13 11:27
According to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold over 200,000 shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) on November 10 as the BTC investment vehicle rallied around 10% last week. ARK offloaded 201,047 GBTC shares from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), with the shares valued at $6.03 million based on Friday's closing price. GBTC remains the largest holding of ARKW, with a weighting of 9.97% worth about $132 million. The sale followed smaller transactions totaling about $5.7 million over several days earlier in the week. GBTC shares rose nearly 10% last week from around $27.35 to just under $30. The trust has rallied nearly 250% in 2023, around double the increase of bitcoin (BTC), which is up around 123% this year. Grayscale Investments, which is owned by CoinDesk parent DCG, won a legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August over the regulator's rejection of its application to convert GBTC into a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Last week, the SEC opened talks with Grayscale on the details of its application, in a further boon for chances of a spot ETF being listed in the U.S., one of the major factors in the recent crypto rally.
