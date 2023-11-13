Polkadot Proposes Using HydraDX to Accumulate USDT for Technical Fellowship Salaries

According to Foresight News, PolkaWorld reports that Polkadot OpenGov Proposal No. 231 suggests using the fixed investment feature of Polkadot ecosystem exchange HydraDX to periodically convert a portion of the treasury's DOT into USDT. The accumulated USDT will be used to pay salaries to Technical Fellowship members. The total conversion amount for the exchange plan is 469,000 DOT, with transaction fees accounting for approximately 0.4% of the total conversion amount. The plan involves converting funds every 36 minutes, obtaining 250 USDT per transaction, and accumulating 10,000 USDT per day. At current prices, the exchange plan is expected to last 180 days. The purpose of multiple small conversions is to minimize the impact of price fluctuations. Currently, the proposal's approval rate stands at 64.3%, with the decision period ending in 19 days and 21 hours.

View full text