Andreessen Horowitz Opens First Office Outside US in London

According to Foresight News, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has opened its first office outside the United States in London earlier this month. In an interview with Forkast, a16z partner Sriram Krishnan discussed the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem in the UK, decentralized social media platforms, and the increasing collaboration between artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. As previously reported by Foresight News, in June this year, a16z announced the opening of its London office, led by general partner Sriram Krishnan. The firm aims to develop the cryptocurrency and startup ecosystem in the UK and Europe. Additionally, a16z plans to host the next Crypto Startup School in London in spring 2024.

