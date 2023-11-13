copy link
CryptoPunks Floor Price Rebounds To 60 ETH
Binance News
2023-11-13 10:11
According to Foresight News, data from Blur indicates that the floor price of the CryptoPunks series has rebounded to 60 ETH. NFT Price Floor data reveals that the CryptoPunks floor price has increased by over 27% in the past 7 days and by more than 32% in the past 30 days.
