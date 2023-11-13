copy link
BitgetX.hk Withdraws VATP License Application and Ceases Operations in Hong Kong
2023-11-13 10:11
According to Foresight News, BitgetX.hk has announced its decision to withdraw its application for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VATP) license in Hong Kong due to business reasons. The company will cease all cryptocurrency-related services in the region, take down the BitgetX.hk website, and orderly withdraw existing users in compliance with regulatory requirements. Previously, BitgetX.hk had considered applying for a Hong Kong license but had not yet formally submitted an application.
