Sun Yuchen's Address Transfers 40.6 Million USDD from BNB Chain to BitTorrent
Binance News
2023-11-13 09:56
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has reported that an address marked as Sun Yuchen has transferred approximately 40.6 million USDD from the BNB Chain to BitTorrent.
