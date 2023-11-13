copy link
Uniswap Front-End Trading Fees Surpass $1 Million
Binance News
2023-11-13 09:46
According to Foresight News, Uniswap's front-end trading fees have exceeded $1 million. Uniswap Labs previously announced on October 17th that it would charge a 0.15% swap fee for certain tokens in network applications and wallets.
