copy link
create picture
more
Napier Finance Raises $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round
Binance News
2023-11-13 09:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Napier Finance, a liquidity protocol for the Curve ecosystem, has announced the completion of a $1 million pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round included Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov, Convex Finance co-founders C2tP and Winthorpe, B Dash Ventures, FLICKSHOT, Mrblock of Curve Finance, Charlie, co-founder of DeFiLlama, Brandon Neal, COO of Euler Labs, Sidney Gottlieb, co-founder of Prisma Finance, and Jinwoo Park, founder of Hashed/MYTY. Napier Finance is built on Curve pools, and its Napier AMM can optimize fixed-term assets in sync with Curve v2. The NPR token uses the veToken model to control protocol fees, fixed-term asset pool parameters, and release volumes.
View full text