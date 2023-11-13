Napier Finance Raises $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Napier Finance, a liquidity protocol for the Curve ecosystem, has announced the completion of a $1 million pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round included Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov, Convex Finance co-founders C2tP and Winthorpe, B Dash Ventures, FLICKSHOT, Mrblock of Curve Finance, Charlie, co-founder of DeFiLlama, Brandon Neal, COO of Euler Labs, Sidney Gottlieb, co-founder of Prisma Finance, and Jinwoo Park, founder of Hashed/MYTY. Napier Finance is built on Curve pools, and its Napier AMM can optimize fixed-term assets in sync with Curve v2. The NPR token uses the veToken model to control protocol fees, fixed-term asset pool parameters, and release volumes.

View full text