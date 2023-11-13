Hong Kong Lawmaker Proposes Bitcoin Integration for Revived Investment Immigration Program

According to Coincu, a Hong Kong lawmaker has proposed integrating Bitcoin purchases into the city's licensed exchanges as part of the revived investment immigration program. This move signifies a progressive stance toward the utilization of cryptocurrencies in high-stakes financial ventures. After an eight-year hiatus, Hong Kong is set to reinvigorate its investment immigration program, with an entry threshold of approximately US$3.84 million. The proposal to include Bitcoin in the program adds a layer of innovation to traditional investment avenues and could attract high-net-worth individuals seeking to leverage the potential benefits of cryptocurrency within a licensed exchange framework. The proposal aligns with Hong Kong's reputation as a financial hub and demonstrates a willingness to embrace the future of finance through the integration of decentralized digital currencies. With the entry threshold set at approximately US$3.84 million, the revived investment immigration program positions Hong Kong as an attractive destination for affluent individuals seeking financial stability and a forward-looking approach to wealth management. The global financial community will be closely watching how this potential inclusion of Bitcoin shapes the dynamics of investment immigration in Hong Kong.

View full text