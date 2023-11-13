Zeneca Plans to Sell Large Number of NFTs in the Coming Weeks

According to Foresight News, Zeneca, the founder of ZenAcademy and The 333 Club, has announced plans to sell a large number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the coming weeks. Zeneca explained that they have found themselves over-invested in NFTs and wish to reallocate their investments to more balanced and sensible areas. They also mentioned being inactive in many communities and experiencing portfolio fatigue due to owning too many NFTs, feeling overwhelmed by all the jpeg files. As a result, Zeneca intends to reduce their cryptocurrency investment portfolio value in NFTs from around 90% to approximately 30%. While they still remain optimistic about NFTs, they believe that a 90% investment is excessive.

View full text