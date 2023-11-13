copy link
create picture
more
Karnot Announces Upcoming Beta Launch for Rollup-as-a-Service Solution
Binance News
2023-11-13 08:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Karnot, a rollup-as-a-service solution, has announced the upcoming launch of its beta version. The platform is supported by the Madara Starknet sequencer and aims to assist in deploying application chains using the Starknet Stack. It offers out-of-the-box RPC, proof, cross-chain, and other services for application chains.
View full text