Tether's Incoming CEO Reveals Plans for Ecosystem Expansion and Renewable Energy

According to Foresight News, Paolo Ardoino, the incoming CEO of Tether, has announced plans to add another powerful piece to the Tether ecosystem by 2024. The company aims to launch five projects, with more in the pipeline, some of which may permanently eliminate popular centralized Web2 services. Ardoino has previously stated that Tether plans to release real-time reserve data next year. The company's goals also include increasing technology investments, engaging with regulators, and expanding into the renewable energy sector.

