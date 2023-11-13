copy link
create picture
more
BC Technology Group Suspends Trading on Hong Kong Exchange
Binance News
2023-11-13 07:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BC Technology Group, the parent company of Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset exchange OSL, announced that it will suspend trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting at 09:00 on November 13. The suspension is pending an announcement regarding a transaction that constitutes inside information for the company.
View full text