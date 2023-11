BC Technology Group Suspends Trading on Hong Kong Exchange

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, BC Technology Group, the parent company of Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset exchange OSL, announced that it will suspend trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting at 09:00 on November 13. The suspension is pending an announcement regarding a transaction that constitutes inside information for the company.