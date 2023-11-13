copy link
create picture
more
Layer1 Blockchain Shardeum Announces Sphinx Validator 1.7.2 Offline, Plans Network Restart
Binance News
2023-11-13 06:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain Shardeum announced that Sphinx Validator 1.7.2 is currently offline. Developers are investigating the root cause and plan to restart the network this week, along with additional checks and fixes. Node operators should shut down their nodes before the new version is released.
View full text