Glacier Network Raises $2.9 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, decentralized data composability protocol Glacier Network has completed a $2.9 million seed funding round. Participants in the round included Foresight X, UOB Venture Management, Signum Capital, Cogitent Ventures, and Gate Labs. Glacier has received support from multiple grants, such as Arweave ecosystem PermaDao, Stanford Boundless Hackathon, Aptos Grant Dao, and Foresight X Accelerator. Glacier aims to build a composable, modular, and scalable Layer2 data-driven network for large-scale decentralized applications (Dapps) and promote the creation of trustless data primitive use cases based on decentralized databases (DDB). By combining L2 Rollup solutions, Glacier has constructed a programmable and composable multi-chain data network, allowing developers to manage data in Arweave, Filecoin, and BNB Greenfield using NoSQL GlacierDB.

