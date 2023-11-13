copy link
World App Update Supports Multiple Languages and Local Currencies
Binance News
2023-11-13 05:54
According to Foresight News, Worldcoin has announced that the latest version of the World App now supports multiple languages and local currencies. Users can now access the app in Simplified Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, and Korean, and set their equivalent currency to Indian Rupees, Japanese Yen, Korean Won, and Singapore Dollars.
