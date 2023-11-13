copy link
create picture
more
OpenAI CEO Plans to Seek Further Funding from Microsoft for General AI Development
Binance News
2023-11-13 05:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is planning to obtain further funding from Microsoft to develop general artificial intelligence. Altman stated that the company is currently working on the next-generation AI model, GPT-5, which will require more data for training. This data will come from a combination of publicly available datasets on the internet and the company's proprietary data.
View full text