Raft Attacker Transfers 140 ETH to Tornado Cash

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that an address marked as a Raft attacker previously destroyed 1,570 ETH and has now transferred 140 ETH into Tornado Cash. The Raft attacker's address had been flagged for its involvement in the destruction of a significant amount of Ethereum. The recent transfer of 140 ETH to Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused Ethereum mixer, indicates that the attacker may be attempting to obfuscate the origin of the funds. Tornado Cash is a decentralized protocol that allows users to send and receive Ethereum transactions with increased privacy. By using the platform, the Raft attacker could potentially make it more difficult for authorities to trace the source of the funds and link them back to any illicit activities.

