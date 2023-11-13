copy link
Whale Moves BTC to Ethereum for Sale, Exchanges 411 WBTC for 15.2 Million USDC
2023-11-13 03:25
According to Foresight News, a whale has moved BTC to the Ethereum network for sale, exchanging 411 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) at a price of $37,023 per WBTC for 15.2 million USDC. Currently, the whale still holds 155 WBTC, worth approximately $5.74 million.
