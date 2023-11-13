StaFi Integrates Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV Network on Mainnet

According to Foresight News, liquidity staking protocol StaFi has announced the integration of Ethereum staking infrastructure SSV Network on its mainnet. Users can now stake their ETH on DVT through the StaFi rToken App. The current StaFi ETH liquidity staking validator function supports trusted validators and individual validators. The Router module, developed by StaFi, will integrate existing validator services with the upcoming SSV support and use its allocation algorithm to distribute staked ETH to the corresponding validators. The Router will monitor the events and balance of the staking pool, which will reserve a certain amount of ETH for withdrawals. If the effective balance of the staking pool exceeds 20 ETH, users can choose to deposit 12 ETH as an individual validator and use their server or SSV to activate validators on the beacon chain, which requires manual completion. If the effective balance exceeds 32 ETH, the Router will automatically generate validator keys, register validators on SSV, and activate validators on the beacon chain. To increase decentralization, StaFi plans to reduce the number of trusted validators and use them only as backups.

