Solana Ecosystem Web3 Smartphone Saga Launches Updated Version
2023-11-13 03:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Solana ecosystem Web3 smartphone Saga has launched an updated version, TKQ1.221220.499, which aims to improve system security and fix vulnerabilities. The update includes the October 2023 Android patch to enhance system security, as well as optimizations for the camera's night scene imaging effects and preview brightness. Additionally, the update features improvements to the camera's UI/UX.
