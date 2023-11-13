Ethereum Layer2 Network TVL Rises 8.29% in One Week

According to Foresight News, data from L2BEAT shows that the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum Layer2 networks has reached $13.68 billion, with an increase of 8.29% over the past week. Among them, Arbitrum One's TVL stands at $7.52 billion, witnessing a growth of 6.78% in the past week. OP Mainnet's TVL has reached $3.58 billion, with a weekly increase of 12.93%. Polygon zkEVM's TVL is at $105 million, experiencing a 39.11% growth in the past week, while Scroll's TVL has reached $37.97 million, with a 14.62% increase over the past week.

