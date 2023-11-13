copy link
create picture
more
Number of Bitcoin Addresses Holding Over $1 Million Worth of BTC Increases by 243% in 11 Months
Binance News
2023-11-13 01:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from BitInfoCharts reveals that there are approximately 81,707 Bitcoin addresses holding more than $1 million worth of BTC. This number has grown by 243% in the past 11 months.
View full text