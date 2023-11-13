copy link
Circle Issues and Redeems USDC Tokens Between November 2 and 9
2023-11-13 01:22
According to Foresight News, data from Circle's official website reveals that between November 2 and November 9, Circle issued approximately 1.3 billion USDC tokens and redeemed about 1.6 billion USDC tokens. This resulted in a decrease of nearly 300 million tokens in circulation. As of November 9, there were 24.1 billion USDC tokens in circulation, with a reserve fund of $24.2 billion.
