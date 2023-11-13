copy link
Ergo and Cardano Launch Fourth Governance Vote on Wrapped Bitcoin anetaBTC
2023-11-13 00:41
According to Foresight News, Ergo and Cardano have initiated the fourth governance vote for the anetaBTC community. The community will decide whether to distribute 2 cBTC and 36,000 ERG (worth approximately 350,000 ADA) from the community fund to cNETA/NETA stakers within one year. Users can participate in the voting process using cVOTE4/eVOTE4 tokens, and the voting period will conclude after 72 hours.
