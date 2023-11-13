Ergo and Cardano Launch Fourth Governance Vote on Wrapped Bitcoin anetaBTC

According to Foresight News, Ergo and Cardano have initiated the fourth governance vote for the anetaBTC community. The community will decide whether to distribute 2 cBTC and 36,000 ERG (worth approximately 350,000 ADA) from the community fund to cNETA/NETA stakers within one year. Users can participate in the voting process using cVOTE4/eVOTE4 tokens, and the voting period will conclude after 72 hours.

View full text