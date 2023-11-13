DWF Labs Partners with Polytrade Finance to Launch RWA Marketplace

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has established a strategic partnership with Polytrade Finance, a real-world asset (RWA) protocol focused on aggregating and addressing RWA demands. The collaboration aims to enable institutions and protocols to join Polytrade's upcoming multifunctional center, the RWA Marketplace, which combines real-world assets. In March, Foresight News reported that Polytrade completed a $3.8 million seed funding round, led by Alpha Wave, Matrix Partners, Polygon Ventures, and CoinSwitch Ventures. Other investors included Singularity Ventures and GTM Ventures. The company has previously received support from Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and QuickSwap co-founder Sameep Singhania.

