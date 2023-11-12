Hackers Steal Customer Data and Source Code from Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud

According to Foresight News, an unidentified hacker group has stolen 70,000 customer selfies and 300,000 personal sensitive information from Bitcoin ATM operator Coin Cloud. The stolen data includes social security numbers, birth dates, names, email addresses, phone numbers, current occupations, and actual addresses. The group claims to have personal data of users residing in the United States and Brazil and has also allegedly stolen the source code of Coin Cloud's entire backend system. Coin Cloud had previously filed for bankruptcy in a Nevada bankruptcy court in February, as reported by Foresight News. The company's estimated liabilities range between $100 million and $500 million, while its estimated assets range between $50 million and $100 million. Coin Cloud has over 10,000 creditors, with its largest creditor being Genesis Global Trading, which has provided more than $100 million in unsecured loans.

