Upcoming Token Unlocks for CYBER, FLOW, 1INCH, APE, and ROSE
Binance News
2023-11-12 23:51
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that CYBER, FLOW, 1INCH, APE, and ROSE will experience one-time unlocks between November 13 and 19. Specifically, CYBER will unlock 1.26 million tokens (approximately $8.36 million) on November 15 at 02:14, accounting for 11.43% of its circulating supply. FLOW will unlock 2.6 million tokens (approximately $1.82 million) on November 16 at 08:00, representing 0.25% of its circulating supply. 1INCH will unlock 21,430 tokens (approximately $8,160) on November 16 at 20:00. APE will unlock 15.6 million tokens (approximately $22.93 million) on November 17 at 08:00, accounting for 4.23% of its circulating supply. Lastly, ROSE will unlock 196 million tokens (approximately $14.54 million) on November 19 at 12:00, representing 3.9% of its circulating supply.
