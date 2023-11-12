Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marathon Digital Launches 27-MW Bitcoin Mining Project Powered by Renewable Hydro Energy in Paraguay

Binance News
2023-11-12 15:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Marathon Digital has expanded its international presence by launching a 27-megawatt Bitcoin mining project powered by renewable hydro energy near Paraguay's Itaipu Dam. The project is a partnership with Penguin Infrastructure Holding, which aims to transform energy into human potential in Paraguay. The first miners are already on site and are being prepared for installation and energization. Marathon and Penguin will run the project in two stages, bringing 1.1 EH/s of Marathon's miners online. The first stage is expected to conclude in November, with seven megawatts powering approximately 0.3 EH/s of Marathon's miners. The second phase will power 0.8 EH/s of Marathon's miners with 20 megawatts and is set to be completed in 2024. Marathon's chairman and CEO, Fred Thiel, believes the project may serve as an excellent case study for the value Bitcoin mining can bring to regions with excess power. The Itaipu Dam is the world's second-largest hydroelectric dam by annual production, with an installed generation capacity of 14 gigawatts. Paraguay produces about 32 terawatt hours of surplus energy per year, which Marathon believes results in lower productivity for the utility and the country. The project aims to help Paraguay monetize its excess energy without the need for expensive transmission lines and additional infrastructure. This announcement follows Marathon's recent launch of a 280-kilowatt Bitcoin mining pilot project powered by landfill methane gas in Utah, in partnership with Nodal Power.
View full text